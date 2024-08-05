Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,145 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

