Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of EQT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,523,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,946. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

