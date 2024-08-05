Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,098 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,014,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992,770. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

