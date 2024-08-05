Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.22 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $10.20 on Monday, reaching $455.46. The company had a trading volume of 748,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,191. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.