Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 8,405 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 95,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,638 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 181,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,659. The company has a market cap of $667.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

