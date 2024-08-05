Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $164.73 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $80,235,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.