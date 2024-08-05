Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Mplx has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

