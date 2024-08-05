MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MRC Global Trading Down 4.7 %
NYSE MRC opened at $13.31 on Monday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
