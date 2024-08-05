Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 195,906 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,612. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.