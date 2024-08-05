Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Cut to $537.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $538.00 to $537.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $508.63. 209,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.22. Murphy USA has a one year low of $297.36 and a one year high of $521.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

