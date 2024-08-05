My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $228,508.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004951 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

