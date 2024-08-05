National Bank Financial Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 690,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $117,627,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,325,000 after purchasing an additional 867,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Open Text by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.