Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Up 2%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.00. Approximately 27,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

