Needham & Company LLC Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $25.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,248. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.