Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.74. 478,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,487. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

