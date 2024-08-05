NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 642,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. NerdWallet has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $834.91 million, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NerdWallet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

