Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

NBIX stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.70. 909,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,436 shares of company stock worth $10,970,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

