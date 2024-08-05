New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY24 guidance at $2.85-3.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

