NexGen Energy (NXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 4,041,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,244. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

