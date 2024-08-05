NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NNN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

