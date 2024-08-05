NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.24. 2,219,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.42%.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

