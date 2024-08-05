Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 263329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Further Reading

