Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.900-25.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.1 billion.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $494.55 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

