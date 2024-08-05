Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $2,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.