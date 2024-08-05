Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.68 to $0.74 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

