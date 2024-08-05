Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.68 to $0.74 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novanta Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
