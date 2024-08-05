Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Sells $795,100.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $795,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $202,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

