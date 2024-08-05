Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.70

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 54799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

