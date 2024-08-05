NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.97. 408,184,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,830,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,960,723 shares of company stock worth $594,975,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 42,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

