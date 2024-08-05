Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of OMEX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. 162,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,072. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
