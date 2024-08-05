Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of OMEX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. 162,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,072. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

