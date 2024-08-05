OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OCCIN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

