Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 125,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,897. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
