ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.0 %

OKE stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.