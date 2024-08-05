OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $19.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 54,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $7,505,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

