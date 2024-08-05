Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.
Onestream Stock Down 1.0 %
In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last 90 days.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
