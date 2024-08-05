Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 2.3% Higher

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.49. 481,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,984,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

