Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.17

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 52306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Opera Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98.
Opera Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Read More
