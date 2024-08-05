Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.17

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 52306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Opera Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Opera by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,474.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.