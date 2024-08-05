Oppenheimer Increases Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $14.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

