Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $40.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Option Care Health stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

