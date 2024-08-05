Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.21

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 4777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
