Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. Also, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

