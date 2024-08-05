Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.77-7.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.17. 317,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.