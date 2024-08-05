Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

