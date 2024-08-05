Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,491,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,958,361 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.42%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 97.03%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

