Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,831 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $124.49. 1,037,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

