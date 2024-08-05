Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.27. 6,903,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,841,565. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

