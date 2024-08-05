Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.10. 1,721,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.