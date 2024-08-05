Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. 11,072,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,582,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

