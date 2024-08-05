Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.60. 1,277,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,676. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

