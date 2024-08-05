Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,554.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 345,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $100.25. 6,042,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

