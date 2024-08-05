Park Place Capital Corp Has $260,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amcor by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 564,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 13,390,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

